Police dept. calls for cops to arrest trespassing protesters without hesitation at city's Israel Day Parade

'There will be no warnings'

Published June 2, 2024 at 2:14pm
NYC Israel Day Parade (video screenshot)

NYC Israel Day Parade

(NEW YORK POST) – The NYPD is taking no chances with Sunday’s Israel Day Parade in Midtown Manhattan, ordering cops to arrest any protesters without hesitation if they cross the police perimeter.

An internal police memo obtained by The Post shows that New York’s Finest are being ordered to bust any intruders on the parade route for trespassing but being careful not to violate protesters’ free speech. “Any spectator who attempts to enter the frozen zone between the barriers or who attempts to go on to the parade route must be immediately arrested for trespass,” the memo said.

“There will be no warnings and officers should not wait for the Legal Bureau personnel to arrive.” However, it adds, “The extent a spectator is conveying a message that is offensive. to participants in the parade or to other spectators, this is protected speech and MAY NOT be the basis for enforcement.”

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







