A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINVASION EUROPE

Politician hit with hate crime investigation for demanding migrant criminals be deported

Lawmaker reacted to mass stabbing attack by Afghan refugee

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 29, 2024 at 12:43pm

(MODERNITY) – A CDU politician in Germany is under investigation for hate crimes after he reacted to a knife attack by an Afghan migrant by calling for the expulsion of foreign criminals from the country.

On the opening day of the Euro 2024 football tournament, a knife-wielding Afghan migrant went on a stabbing spree in Wolmirstedt which left one person dead and multiple others injured.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Detlef Gürth, a state lawmaker for the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Saxony-Anhalt, reacted by posting on X, “This pack has to get out of Germany.” And that was literally it. That’s all he said before subsequently deleting the tweet.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dozens of hardline climate protesters apprehended
Politician hit with hate crime investigation for demanding migrant criminals be deported
Europe's top wind and solar builder walks back growth plans
Would Russia aid China in an invasion of Taiwan?
Amazon joins exclusive club, hitting $2 trillion in stock market for 1st time
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×