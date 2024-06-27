Popular children's toys recalled over 'irritation risk'

(FOX BUSINESS) – Toy company MGA Entertainment announced a recall of its "Miniverse Make it Mini" sets after high amounts of acrylates were discovered to violate the Federal Hazardous Substances Act, according to the U.S. Consumer Safety Commission.

Those who have purchased the "Make it Mini" sets are entitled to a refund or replacement, with shipping included. The toys retail anywhere from $6.99 at Walgreen's for a single "food" item, to $167.16 for an entire "Mini Food Cafe" on Amazon.

The Amazon listing for MGA's Miniverse Make it Mini Food Café set included instructions for setting liquid resins included in the package: "SET IT: Set your mini using the included resin in your ingredients."

