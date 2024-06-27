A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Popular children's toys recalled over 'irritation risk'

Unused liquid resin found to violate Federal Hazardous Substances Act

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 27, 2024 at 8:55am

(Image by Alexa from Pixabay)

(FOX BUSINESS) – Toy company MGA Entertainment announced a recall of its "Miniverse Make it Mini" sets after high amounts of acrylates were discovered to violate the Federal Hazardous Substances Act, according to the U.S. Consumer Safety Commission.

Those who have purchased the "Make it Mini" sets are entitled to a refund or replacement, with shipping included. The toys retail anywhere from $6.99 at Walgreen's for a single "food" item, to $167.16 for an entire "Mini Food Cafe" on Amazon.

The Amazon listing for MGA's Miniverse Make it Mini Food Café set included instructions for setting liquid resins included in the package: "SET IT: Set your mini using the included resin in your ingredients."

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







