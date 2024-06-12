A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
THE RED, WHITE AND BLUE

Popular fitness center labels pride, BLM 'freedom of expression,' bans American flag

Old Glory only permitted on federal holidays

Published June 12, 2024 at 5:14pm

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(FAITHWIRE) -- A memo circulated internally at 24 Hour Fitness is reportedly labeling symbols associated with Black Lives Matter and LGBT Pride as “freedom of expression” while banning patriotic imagery — like the American flag — except for on certain U.S. holidays.

The letter first obtained by the viral social media activist behind Libs of TikTok reportedly states employees should “bring their full selves to work every day” and encourages staffers — which the company calls “team members” — to dress in apparel that shows “solidarity and support” for specific causes.

Employees at the gym chain are allowed — at all times — to wear clothing with phrases and images supporting Black Lives Matter, LGBT Pride, and Juneteenth. The memo further states patriotic apparel with the “[U.S.] Flag or United States logo” is only permitted “on holidays such as Memorial Day, Flag Day, July 4th, Veteran’s Day, Patriots Day, etc.”

Read the full story ›

×