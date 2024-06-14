'She's possessed': Bloodied man breaks into ex-Chick-fil-A colleague's home to perform exorcism

(FAITHWIRE) -- An Indiana man is reportedly facing charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and residential entry, after allegedly breaking into a former co-worker’s home to try to perform an exorcism.

The incident unfolded around 1:15 a.m. June 11 in Avon, Indiana. Cops with the Avon Police Department responded to a call about a potential home burglary and were told by the homeowner someone was inside who wasn’t supposed to be there, WTHR-TV reported.

Officers were able to convince the suspect — who was purportedly covered in blood — to exit the home. According to court documents, he offered authorities a shocking reply when asked why he was bloodied.

