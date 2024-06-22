A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education FaithTESTING THE FAITH

Powerful moves of revival, thirst for Bible sweeps college campuses

'Hungry for God'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 22, 2024 at 11:01am

(Unsplash)

(FAITHWIRE) – Jennie Allen has had a front-row seat to much of the revival unfolding across America, particularly among young people. She’s been speaking on college campuses and witnessing Gen Z’s rising interest in faith and the Bible.

“It is so real,” Allen recently told CBN News from the red carpet of the KLOVE Fan Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. “There’s no hype. They actually are hungry for God. It’s been the most beautiful thing.”

Allen has seen massive college-age audiences hang on her every word as she shares the Gospel, with the fervor so strong at some schools she’s found herself impromptu baptizing young people in the backs of pick-up trucks — or even in local creeks.

Around the Web
