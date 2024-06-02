Prehistoric discovery in U.S. lake leaves experts in shock and awe

(FOX NEWS) – Wisconsin historians recently announced the discovery of at least 11 ancient canoes in a Badger State lake, including one boat that dates to 2500 B.C. The findings were announced in a press release by the Wisconsin Historical Society May 23. The canoes were found in Lake Mendota, which is located in Madison.

The Wisconsin Historical Society explained that two ancient canoes were found in a cache in the lake in 2021 and 2022. Since then, historians have found at least 11 other ancient canoes, along with what they believe was an ancient shoreline that became submerged over time.

Not all the canoes will be removed from the lake due to their fragility. In an interview with Fox News Digital Wednesday, Amy Rosebrough, state archaeologist for the Wisconsin Historical Society, explained the significance of the discovery.

