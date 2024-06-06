Preliminary injunction sought for teen suing school district over saying 'illegal aliens'

(JUST THE NEWS) – Clearance of a North Carolina teen’s academic record for saying “illegal aliens” in a classroom setting is sought in a preliminary injunction filed Tuesday.

Christian McGhee, a 16-year-old at Central Davidson High in Lexington, and his parents Leah and Chad McGhee, sued the Davidson County School District Board of Education. The lawsuit filed May 7 seeks full clearance and removal of the mark on the student’s record, and Tuesday’s filing asks the court to order the school to reverse the suspension.

The newest action also introduces excerpts of a recording involving a school administrator, who equated the phrase “illegal alien” to “the n-word.” Also in the recording, Assistant Principal Eric Anderson told the mother, Leah McGhee, her son should have said “those people that need a green card.” Anderson described the teacher by using the word “struggled,” and said it was because of “being so young and female.”

