American Culture Wars EducationGENDER BENDERS

Premier scientific journal takes on 'climate of fear' surrounding research on sex and gender

'First, do no harm'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 13, 2024 at 8:27pm

(Photo by Evan Wise on Unsplash)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Nature, one of the world’s premier scientific journals, has acknowledged the importance of studying sex and gender differences and officially denounced the “climate of fear and reticence” that is stymying research on the topic.

To that end, the journal in May launched “a collection of opinion articles” on the topic to be published over the coming months to foster honest and courageous discussions on a topic that many scientists shy away from due to fears of professional and personal repercussions.

“Some scientists have been warned off studying sex differences by colleagues. Others, who are already working on sex or gender-related topics, are hesitant to publish their views,” read the editorial introducing the series.

Read the full story ›

