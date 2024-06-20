President of European nation warns major war could erupt in next 3 to 4 months

(THE BALKAN) – In an interview with the weekly Swiss magazine Die Weltwoche, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić warned that, because of the war in Ukraine, the world is approaching “a real catastrophe,” and it could erupt in next 3-4 months. Vučić has a reputation as a keen political analyst.

“We see a dark end to everything that will happen in Ukraine if the major powers do nothing. Yes, I am quite sure that in a short period of time we will have a real disaster,” the Serbian President reiterated. “The rhetoric is getting worse day by day and it reminds me of a quote from a famous historian: ‘The train has left the station and no one can stop it.’ I believe that the last days are approaching when we have the opportunity to reevaluate and reflect on what is happening in Ukraine.”

“If the big powers don’t do something soon, yes, I’m pretty sure we’re in for a real disaster,” Vučić said. “If you’re betting that someone is bluffing, it means you don’t have better cards. You just think that the other person has weaker cards. You’re not sure because you don’t know his cards and haven’t seen them…. “The situation is further complicated by the fact that everyone is talking only about the war. No one seeks peace. Nobody talks about peace. Peace is almost a forbidden word! I find it very strange that no one is trying to stop the war.”

