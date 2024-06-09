'Pretty in Pink' actors both agree on the source of their feud decades later

(FOX NEWS) -- Turns out there wasn't a whole lot of prettiness behind the scenes of one famous movie filmed during the prominent "Brat Pack" era.

Jon Cryer, who starred in the 1986 film "Pretty in Pink," revealed that he and co-star Andrew McCarthy did not get along off-camera. McCarthy has assembled several members of the group, including Cryer, to appear in his upcoming documentary "Brats," which examines the significance of the "Brat Pack."

McCarthy, along with several other budding actors in the '80s, like Cryer, Demi Moore and Rob Lowe, were dubbed the "Brat Pack," a group of young actors that frequently collaborated in films like "The Breakfast Club" and "Sixteen Candles."

Read the full story ›