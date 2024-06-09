A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE STAR TREATMENT

'Pretty in Pink' actors both agree on the source of their feud decades later

'We did not get along because he was a [bleep]'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 9, 2024 at 4:17pm
Molly Ringwald, Andrew McCarthy and Jon Cryer in 1986's 'Pretty in Pink'

Molly Ringwald, Andrew McCarthy and Jon Cryer in 1986's 'Pretty in Pink'

(FOX NEWS) -- Turns out there wasn't a whole lot of prettiness behind the scenes of one famous movie filmed during the prominent "Brat Pack" era.

Jon Cryer, who starred in the 1986 film "Pretty in Pink," revealed that he and co-star Andrew McCarthy did not get along off-camera. McCarthy has assembled several members of the group, including Cryer, to appear in his upcoming documentary "Brats," which examines the significance of the "Brat Pack."

McCarthy, along with several other budding actors in the '80s, like Cryer, Demi Moore and Rob Lowe, were dubbed the "Brat Pack," a group of young actors that frequently collaborated in films like "The Breakfast Club" and "Sixteen Candles."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Pretty in Pink' actors both agree on the source of their feud decades later
Netanyahu to address joint session of Congress on July 24
Benny Gantz announces departure from Israel wartime unity government
'Greenest Olympics ever' derailed by athletes' demands for portable air conditioners
Biden implementing radical housing policies that might crash whole market
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×