As 'pride' month critics prevail, LGBT activists take dark turn to doxxing

(HEADLINE USA) – As part of a marketing gimmick for “Pride” month, an LGBT-friendly bakery in West Virginia is doxxing dozens of social-media posters by selling cookies with comments that the company deems critical of the gay agenda, along with the photos of the posters, LGBTQ Nation reported.

Charleston’s Rock City Cake Company previously posted pro-LGBT messages to its social-media platforms in solidarity with the local gay community. In response, many others condemned the bakery for taking an openly woke stance that they found alienating and antithetical to their own values.

“How sad that you support such nasty wickedness,” said one post. “I won’t be supporting you anymore.” Rather than take the hint that the political posturing was putting off potential customers, though, the bakery opted to double down with its “Sick Freak Cookie Box.”

