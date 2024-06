(FOX NEWS) -- Prince William has never been afraid to show off his moves.

The royal made headlines over the weekend by attending one of Taylor Swift's London shows on her Eras tour, and in video taken at the event, it seems like he thoroughly enjoyed himself. William could be seen in the audience, dancing exuberantly to Swift's hit "Shake It Off."

From letting loose at a pop concept to dancing with locals on royal tours, we take a look at other occasions where William put on his dancing shoes.

Read the full story ›