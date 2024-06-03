Pro-Hamas, anti-Israel protests: Islam's war on America

Following the vicious attack of Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7, American universities have served as the battleground for pro-Hamas, pro-Palestine anti-Israel protests that demand U.S. policymakers stop Israel's efforts to defend itself through its assault on Gaza. Yet these are more than campus protests.

Sweeping the nation is a concerted effort to convert woke leftist protesters to Islam and to teach them jihad – holy war. This effort is supported by Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in statements on X applauding student protests against Israel's actions and encouraging them to study Islam and the Quran – the Islamic holy book. In an open letter to university students, Khamenei assures them they are "on the right side of history" to oppose the American government.

Muslim activists are clear about their purpose. In a 1989 speech, Islamic activist Sharifa Alkhateeb explained the importance of education to Islam: "We do not want to melt into American society and disappear. We want to go into American society with Islamic ideals and revamp their thinking. We want to revamp them. We want to turn them into Muslim individuals." During the university campus protests, traditional prayer services are being held by Muslims with non-Muslims invited.

A key supporter of campus protests is the Muslim Brotherhood, a terorrist organization funded by Qatar that also funds the terrorist organization, Hamas. The organization has made it clear that its mission is to overthrow the U.S. Constitution and impose Shariah – the brutal Islamic law. Shariah is considered divine law and does not permit Muslims to live under any other legal system, including the U.S. Constitution, which Muslims deem man-made law. The Muslim Brotherhood charter states that Islam intends to dominate all nations of the world.

Islam infiltrates a society through courts, schools, art museums, political offices, churches and other major institutions, where they can influence policy, gradually introduce Shariah, and finally impose it on an entire nation.

In January 2019, the first two Muslim women in Congress, Minnesota's Ilhan Omar and Michigan's Rashida Tlaib, were sworn in. Instead of using the Bible, each placed her hand on the Quran, swearing to "support and defend the U.S. Constitution … So help me God." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi placed her hand on the Quran in show of support of the Islamic sacred book for taking an oath to uphold the Constitution. For American citizens, the U.S. Constitution is the supreme law of the land and does not permit any other legal systems, including Shariah. How can a devout Muslim swear to uphold the Constitution when Islam requires that he live only under Shariah?

Either these women were ignorant of the implication of their pledges or they were purposely lying. This action of lying – taqiyah – is not only condoned, but recommended to Muslims in the Quran. Therefore, a Muslim can, and will, lie without any compunction, if it is necessary, to protect or further Islam.

For decades, American education has been a target for billions of petro-dollars for the purpose of changing public opinion toward Islam and to influence U.S. policy toward Israel. The brutality of Hamas in murdering babies, raping women and taking the elderly and disabled as hostages has been cheered on by left-wing student groups and even academics. We can expect professors, administrators and staff who join the chorus of pro-Hamas and anti-Israel protests to be financially compromised by the grants and funding provided by the Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamists. There is a high correlation between Middle East funding and anti-Semitism.

This open hostility by Muslims will increase as the number of Muslims in America increases. According to Pew Research Center, "By 2040, Muslims will replace Jews as the nation's second-largest religious group after Christians. And by 2050, the U.S. Muslim population is projected to reach 8.1 million, or 2.1% of the nation's total population – nearly twice the share of today."

In his book, "Slavery, Terrorism and Islam," white African missionary Dr. Peter Hammond writes that Islamization – takeover of a country – occurs when critical mass is reached so that Muslims can agitate for their "religious rights." Hammond notes that especially vulnerable are open, free, democratic societies.

Hammond identifies the stages of Islamization. From 2-3% Muslims begin proselytizing street gangs, jails and other ethnic priorities. At 5% they force the government to allow them to live under Shariah. At 10% lawlessness is increased with militia formations, murders, and the burning of churches and synagogues. At 40% there will be widespread massacres and open militia warfare with persecutions of non-believers and other believers and occasional genocide at 60%. At 80% we see Islamic state-run ethnic cleansing and genocide.

The prime target of Islam is Christians and Jews. Compliance to Shariah is mandatory and those who choose to ignore the law face stoning, beating, mutilation of body parts and even beheading. Leaving Islam is punishable by death.

Being Christian and not Muslim brings persecution. Already we see this persecution in America. In Minnesota, a 9-year-old white Christian girl was savagely beaten on the playground because "she wasn't Muslim."

Islam is a radical ideology flying under the banner of religion while admitting that it is an enemy of America. Because Muslims do not share the values that are the cornerstone of Western civilization, they post a grave threat to our very existence. They refuse to assimilate, demanding instead that Western nations accommodate their culture and laws and financially support them, while openly despising us.

If Americans want to survive as a free people, perhaps we should take a lesson from Japan, which has chosen to approach Islam differently, both officially and publicly, and so has avoided the problems of the West. At the diplomatic level, senior officials in Japan rarely entertain Muslim leaders and rarely visit Muslim countries. The relationship extends only to the Japanese importation of oil and gas products from some Muslim countries. Muslims are never granted citizenship and seldom are granted permanent residency. At the corporate level, the official policy is to deny entry to Muslims, even engineers, doctors and managers.

Do Americans have the spine to enforce this approach to Islam?

