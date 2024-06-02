Pro-life diaper company steps up for slain officer's family

(RVM NEWS) – There was a massive outpouring of support after a pro-life diaper company announced its donation to the Diller family. EveryLife has stepped up to support the family of fallen NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller. They have pledged a lifetime supply of diapers and wipes to his family following his tragic death.

“At EveryLife, we believe in supporting families and honoring the sacrifices of those who serve their communities,” said Sarah Gabel Seifert, co-founder and president of EveryLife, in a statement. “When we heard about the tragic loss of Officer Diller and the young son he left behind, we knew we had to help in any way we could.”

Officer Diller, 31, was shot and killed in Queens on Monday, March 25, during a traffic stop. The suspect, Guy Rivera, 34, who had 21 prior arrests, is charged with murder. Diller leaves behind his wife, Stephanie, and their 15-month-old son, Ryan. Diller’s wife, Stephanie, delivered a powerful eulogy at her husband’s funeral.

