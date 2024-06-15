Pro-Palestinian protesters compare Gaza to concentration camp

(JERUSALEM POST) – Pro-Palestinian protesters compared Gaza to a concentration camp and laid blame on the Nova Music Festival victims for the Hamas massacre that occurred there during the October 7 attacks, according to footage taken during the Monday Union Square memorial in New York that honored victims of the Nova Music Festival massacre.

The protesters were recorded repeating words spoken by Within Our Lifetime (WOL) organizer Nerdeen Kiswani.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“On October 7th, on the Nova Music Festival A.K.A [also known as] the place where Zionists decided to rave next to a concentration camp. That's exactly what this music festival was. It's like having a rave right next to the gas chambers during the Holocaust," the protesters chanted, repeating after Kiswani. "This is beyond what you saw in the Zone of Interest."

Read the full story ›