Pro-Palestinian protesters to 'surround the White House' next weekend

Objecting to Rafah strike

By Around the Web
Published June 2, 2024 at 2:47pm

(ZEROHEDGE) – In the wake of a deadly Israeli strike at a tent camp in Rafah last week which produced horrific viral footage of charred corpses, days after the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to immediately halt military operations, and miles beyond Biden's 'red line' (using US bombs, no less), pro-Palestine, anti-war activists are taking to the White House one week from today.

ANSWER (Act Now to Stop War and End Racism), an anti-war group founded three days after the September 11, 2001 attacks, has launched an event to "Get on a bus to DC" and "Surround the White House for Palestine."

"June 8 marks 8 months of US-Israeli genocide of the Palestinian people, and marks the 54th anniversary of the occupation of Gaza. A month ago, Biden said that the invasion of Rafah was a red line. But now, the invasion of Rafah has continued for weeks, has expanded to the entire Gaza Strip, Biden's red line is nowhere to be seen," ANSWER wrote on its website. The group continued, "Biden can't draw the line, but we can. On June 8, we will come together from across the country and surround the White House."

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







