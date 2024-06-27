A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Professor links dairy product to white supremacy

Scholars to study milk's ties to 'colonialism' in tax-funded project

Published June 27, 2024 at 10:41am

(Pixabay)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A new research project, “Milking it: colonialism, heritage and everyday engagement with dairy,” comes out of the University of Oxford’s History of Science Museum.

Leading the project are JC Niala, head researcher of the museum, and Johanna Zetterström Sharp, associate professor of archaeology at the University College London, according to an announcement on the museum’s Facebook page.

Their goal is to “examine the milk-related collections of the History of Science Museum to understand scientific knowledge production and the impact of colonial legacies on contemporary issues,” the announcement states. “Through milk diaries, archival research, and participatory podcasting, it will investigate historical engagement with milk, building networks with consumers and producers in Britain and Kenya.”

Read the full story ›

