Progressive art center shuns Jewish mom after she raised concerns about 'anti-Semitic' posters

(NEW YORK POST) – A Jewish mom says she was forced to pull her six-year-old daughter from a progressive Brooklyn arts camp after she raised concerns about what she called “antisemitic” Israel-Hamas war signage.

Artshack in Bedford-Stuyvesant – which prides itself on being an “anti-racist, queer affirming organization” – put up signs with the words “Ceasefire Now” – a call to action synonymous with anti-Israel protesters. “I felt that standing firm with the signage was standing with terrorists and aggressors and antisemitic people who do not welcome Jews,” Rachel Hillman told The Post this week.

Hillman – a mother-of-two – had been sending her daughter to Artshack for two years and had chosen it for its creative and previously welcoming environment.

