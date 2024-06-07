A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Prosecution rests in Hunter Biden gun trial as defense calls for an acquittal

Now the defense will call its own witnesses

Published June 7, 2024 at 5:00pm
Hunter and Melissa Biden (Video screenshot)

Hunter and Melissa Biden

(JUST THE NEWS) – The prosecution rested its case Friday in Hunter Biden's Delaware gun trial. The defense immediately moved for an acquittal.

This followed cross examination of the final prosecution witnesses by Biden's defense attorney's Friday morning. The trial began five days ago with jury selection and featured testimony from Hunter Biden's ex-wife, two ex-girlfriends, and a firearm salesman.

Hunter Biden was charged in Delaware by Justice Department special counsel David Weiss with three felony crimes in connection to 2018 firearm purchase while he was using drugs.

Read the full story ›

