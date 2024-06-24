A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthBIG BREW-HAHA

Put your coffee down: Massive recall issued due to deadly toxin

Recalled Snapchill products were distributed nationwide

Published June 24, 2024 at 3:38pm

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(FOX BUSINESS) -- A Wisconsin-based coffee manufacturer is recalling products shipped nationwide after federal officials warned that the production process could result in a deadly toxin.

Earlier this month, Snapchill LLC voluntarily recalled all of its canned coffee products within the expiration date "because their current process could lead to the growth and production" of botulinum toxin in low-acid canned foods, according to the warning notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The products were distributed nationwide through various roasters and retailers, according to the recall notice. It was also distributed through Snapchill's website.

Read the full story ›

