'Let's raise awareness by asking: can men get ovarian cancer?'

Ovarian Cancer Action gets hammered on X for ridiculous post

Published June 7, 2024 at 1:52pm

(THE BLAZE) – Ovarian Cancer Action earned a wave of backlash on X for a post that asked, "Did you know that anyone with ovaries, regardless of gender identity, can be at risk for ovarian cancer?" The post then added, "Let's raise awareness by asking: can men get ovarian cancer?" The bizarre post included a rainbow Pride flag emoji as well as a "#PrideMonth" hashtag.

People responded by pointing out the obvious: Men don't have ovaries. "No. Men cannot get ovarian cancer. Asked and answered. Next," Paula Scanlan tweeted.

"What the hell are you talking about? Only WOMEN have ovaries, and if you think men do too then you should be nowhere near public health," Piers Morgan declared.

