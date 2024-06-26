Ramaswamy credits Trump for taking CNN debate rules in stride

Vivek Ramaswamy, the tech entrepreneur and former Republican Party presidential candidate, is giving Donald Trump a lot of credit for taking CNN’s presidential debate rules in stride and agreeing to show up – despite the abundantly evident bias from CNN in favor of President Joe Biden.

Ramaswamy took to X to share a clip of him speaking with CNN host John Berman.

I give President Trump a lot of credit for agreeing to do a debate on these terms: hosted by CNN, in Atlanta, without a live audience, is the equivalent of Biden agreeing to a debate hosted by Fox News in front of an audience of 3,000 people in Alabama. pic.twitter.com/NwXNB0KXMn — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) June 26, 2024

"I give him [Trump] a lot of credit for doing this debate on the terms that were effectively set by Biden. Hosted by CNN in Atlanta without a live audience would be the equivalent of Joe Biden agreeing to do a Fox News-hosted debate in Alabama with 3,000 live audience members," Ramaswamy told Berman in the interview.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Would you like to see Vivek Ramaswamy serve in the next Trump administration? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 80% (8 Votes) 20% (2 Votes)

"If you’re gonna lead the country, you gotta show up, and that’s exactly what he's doing," Ramaswamy said of the former president.

In the full interview, Ramaswamy told Berman he wanted to avoid talking about any specific policy discussions he has had with Trump, but stated that he thinks the debate could be good for America if it's done the right way.

"What I will say is my impression is Donald Trump is prepared on his own two feet for this debate. My best advice to him is – be yourself,” Ramaswamy said.

Ramaswamy has been named as a possible running mate for Trump this coming election, as has U.S. Sen. J.D Vance and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. It is also rumored that Trump will announce his running mate at the first debate.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!