Rare brain worms infect family after they ate undercooked bear meat

(FOX WEATHER) – A family reunion in South Dakota infected six members with brain worms – a condition called trichinellosis.

"Trichinellosis is rarely reported in the United States," wrote the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "As a result of changes in pork production practices from historical norms that fostered transmission, most cases reported in recent years are attributed to consumption of meat from wild game."

The CDC recently released findings of its investigation into the May 2022 larval brain infections. Nine family members, from 12 to 62 years old, gathered at a relative's home in South Dakota. The homeowner had recently returned from a Canadian hunting trip, and brought back an American black bear.

