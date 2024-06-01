A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Money U.S.THE BIDEN EFFECT

Real estate investor says nobody wants to do business in NYC following Trump verdict

Predicts far-reaching effects on city's economy

Published June 1, 2024 at 1:31pm
Manhattan skyline (Pixabay)

Manhattan skyline

(THE GATEWAY PUNDIT) – Real estate investor Grant Cardone appeared on the Fox Business Network this week following the latest Trump verdict and said that it is going to have far reaching effects on the city’s economy.

He suggested that nobody (including him) wants to do business in New York City anymore because they no longer trust the political and legal system there. Cardone says that the people who are invested in his company wouldn’t even allow him to do business there.

New York City is already struggling under the weight of crime, reduced revenue due to people leaving, and the border crisis. Now they are also going to deal with fewer investments from people just like Cardone.

