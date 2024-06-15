A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthFOOD FOR THOUGHT

A 'really tasty alternative' to beeflation? Eat more pork chops

Cattle herd at smallest size since 1950s

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 15, 2024 at 1:56pm

(ZEROHEDGE) – Cash-strapped consumers are on the hunt for deals this summer. We highlighted in a note earlier Friday that Goldman analysts revealed that Walmart offers the best grocery deals among major brick-and-mortar supermarkets. Digging deeper, the discussion has now shifted to the meat aisle.

Consumers are well aware of soaring beef prices over the last several years, primarily due to the collapse of the US cattle herd to its smallest size since the 1950s.

The good news for consumers is that with an abundance of pork supplies, prices are much more affordable than beef.
How much cheaper? Well ... Wholesale pork prices are currently $2.13 per pound cheaper than beef. This added savings means consumers have increased purchasing power if they switch from beef to pork during this summer's grilling season.

