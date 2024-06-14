Red wine compound may provide similar benefits to exercise

(STUDY FINDS) -- A compound in red wine could have similar health benefits to following a low-calorie diet and exercising regularly, according to scientists at the Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute. Their 2017 study shows that the compound, resveratrol, is effective at preserving muscle fibers as we age, though they warn that red wine only offers a minimal amount to drinkers.

Resveratrol is already known to have health-related benefits. Prior research suggests taking supplements of the compound could protect individuals against neurological disorders, heart disease, and diabetes. The Virginia Tech team now believes it could be of particular interest to older adults with mobility issues.

“We all slow down as we get older. Gait, balance issues, and impaired motor coordination contribute to health problems, accidents, lack of mobility, and a lower quality of life,” says Gregorio Valdez, an assistant professor at the Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute, in a university release. “We work on identifying molecular changes that slow down motor deficits that occur with aging. I believe that we are getting closer to tapping into mechanisms to slow age-induced degeneration of neuronal circuits.”

