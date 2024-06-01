A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldMUCH ABOUT HISTORY

Remains of Jewish-American soldier missing for 70 years recovered from mass grave

Had been buried with Nazis

Published June 1, 2024 at 4:57pm

(NEW YORK POST) – A Jewish-American World War II hero who stormed Utah beach on D-Day and went missing after being ambushed in the Battle of Cherbourg has finally been found — in a German mass grave where he was buried with Nazis. Now, eight decades after his death on June 23, 1944, Lt. Nathan Baskind will finally receive a proper burial.

Baskind, the son of Lithuanian and Russian immigrants who settled in Pittsburgh and owned a wallpaper business, was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1942 at the age of 26, according to Raugh Jewish Archives.

“He came from a successful family, he could have gotten out of [the war] if he wanted to,” said Shalom Lamm, co-founder of Operation Benjamin, a non-profit that identifies Jewish U.S. war veterans buried under mistaken religious designations at American military cemeteries.

Read the full story ›

