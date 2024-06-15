A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Report: U.S. thinks Israel is rushing into war with Hezbollah with no clear strategy

Concerned violence on Israel-Lebanon border could soon escalate into full-blown war

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 15, 2024 at 6:15pm
IDF soldiers during operational activity in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza on Monday, May 20, 2024. (IDF photo)

(ANTIWAR) – The Biden administration is concerned that the violence on the Israel-Lebanon border could soon escalate into a full-blown war and that Israel is rushing into the conflict without a clear strategy, Axios reported on Wednesday.

US officials told Axios that the administration has cautioned Israel against the idea of a “limited war,” warning that Iran could intervene and militants in Iraq and Syria could join the fighting.

The report said the White House believes a ceasefire in Gaza is the only thing that could reduce tensions on the Israel-Lebanon border. However, Israeli officials have previously threatened to escalate in Lebanon if a truce is reached in Gaza.

