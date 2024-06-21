Reporter suggests watching Biden for 'physical performance'

A CBS reporter who was talking about the coming debate between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump has triggered a surge in speculation about Biden with a comment about his "physical performance."

It was Weijia Jiang who explained, "The White House would argue that President Biden prepares every single day for this debate because he is president and he takes questions all the time."

Then she explained former chief of staff Ron Klain and others were huddling around Biden this week for preparations.

Then, she said, "They argue when it comes to the economy and building more jobs when it comes to issues of democracy having to do with January 6, and so we should expect some of that. But, I'm also told that we should expect some surprises as well, because this is such a critical performance for President Biden not only on the content, but on his physical performance as well."

Physical performance? a commentary at PJMedia wondered.

There have been suspicions that Biden might be given a stimulant for the debate, in that his demeanor in public recently has been slow, inattentive, confused and worse.

PJMedia explained, "We should be surprised by Biden's 'physical performance' as well? Why is that? Lately, the Biden campaign has been dogged by a slew of viral videos showing Biden's physical and cognitive deterioration. Why, exactly, are we going to be surprised?"

The report noted Democrats earlier tried to use Biden's State of the Union speech to boost his campaign.

About that event, however, when Biden was strident, rushed and angry, Carole Lieberman, a forensic psychiatrist from California, cited Biden's behavior to suggest he may have been given a stimulant.

She had explained, at the time, "If you look at how Joe Biden usually is — slow and stumbling — compared to how he was during the State of the Union — fiery and angry — these are signs that are typical for someone taking Adderall or any amphetamine."

President Donald Trump has called for drug tests before the debate.

"I just want to debate this guy, but you know – and I’m gonna demand a drug test, too, by the way. I am. No, I really am. I don’t want him coming in like the State of the Union. He was high as a kite," Trump charged recently.

Biden's handlers have not agreed.

Lieberman said when the debate is held, it will be "obvious" if Biden is on a stimulant.

"In my opinion, as a board-certified psychiatrist, he was on such a drug during the State of the Union address. This was apparent from his glassy fixed stare, his emotional volatility, and the change from the usual bumbling man who walked in the room to the ever more animated man speaking from the podium," Lieberman said.

The report described the debate as a "make-or-break" moment for the Biden 2024 campaign.

