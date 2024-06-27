Reports: Trump could throw curve into debate with Biden

President Donald Trump could throw a huge curve ball into the 2024 presidential race just ahead of tonight's debate with Joe Biden in Atlanta – by announcing his pick for vice president.

A report at The Independent cited four sources who told NBC that the announcement could come this week.

Trump previously has said he'd announce his running mate before or during the Republican National Convention next month.

Trump has said the person he's picking for the post will be at the debate tonight, and the report pointed out North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio are all expected to attend.

The convention is to begin July 15 in Milwaukee.

The report explained, "Those familiar with the discussions on when to announce the running mate differed on what timeline Trump will choose, with one saying that the former president wants a full ticket before the debate. Another added that Trump would relish the opportunity to distract Biden just before they face off but said that it could prompt logistical and political problems."



Trump adviser Brian Hughes told The Independent, "As President Trump has said himself, the top criteria in selecting a vice president is a strong leader who will make a great president for eight years after his next four-year term concludes."

A Western Journal report posted at The Gateway Pundit said an announcement, "could really shake things up in Atlanta."

The report cites information that Trump "could be springing a big surprise on his Democratic opponent. And upending the presidential campaign in the process."

The report said Trump's "curve ball" "could knock Biden off his already-unsteady feet."

The report, "There’s no denying a Trump announcement on a running mate would be a headline-grabbing move that would suck up the oxygen surrounding the Atlanta faceoff."

