Republicans issue criminal referrals for Hunter and James Biden

Over 'provably false statements' to Congress

Published June 5, 2024 at 4:53pm
Hunter and Melissa Biden (Video screenshot)

Hunter and Melissa Biden

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- House Republicans referred Hunter and James Biden to the Department of Justice on Wednesday for criminal prosecution over allegations they lied to Congress during closed-door interviews about their business dealings.

Reps. James Comer (R-KY), Jim Jordan (R-OH), and Jason Smith (R-MO), the House chairmen leading an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, detailed in a letter what they described as “overwhelming evidence” of felony false statement and perjury violations.

The letter, addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland and special counsel David Weiss, included a 60-page brief about the lies the chairmen allege the president’s son and brother told during their meetings with Congress in February.

Read the full story ›

