Researcher reveals 'bright hope' emerging in darkness of a secularized, lost culture

'They're leaning into the Bible. They're really trying to engage in their faith'

Published June 5, 2024 at 4:38pm

(Photo by Tyler Nix on Unsplash)

(FAITHWIRE) -- After the release of survey data giving Christians a “good reason for hope” when it comes to the Gospel’s impact on young people, the researcher behind the data is offering some helpful context.

Dr. John Plake, chief program officer at the American Bible Society, told CBN News 21% of Generation Z adults said in his organization’s annual “State of the Bible” survey that “they’ve actually increased their use of the Bible within the last year.”

This is notable considering the ongoing discussion about generational replacement and younger Americans being less faithful than previous generations.

Read the full story ›

