(FOX NEWS) -- "Star Trek" actor Zachary Quinto was called out for his behavior at a Toronto restaurant over the weekend.

Manita on Ossington Ave took to Instagram on Sunday to call the star an "entitled child" while eating at their establishment.

"Zachary Quinto - an amazing Spock, but a terrible customer," their statement began, referencing his role in "Star Trek."

Read the full story ›