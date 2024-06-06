Let's retire geriatric Joe – AND the ruling class

In the kindest and least political terms, it is obvious to world leaders and should be obvious to all Americans that President Joe Biden is suffering from serious, irreversible mental decline. It is as if he is speaking a foreign language, and coherence is regularly missing. President Ronald Reagan gave up his public persona and retired gracefully to his ranch under similar circumstances.

So, why is Joe Biden running for reelection? Why do Democrat Party leaders allow him to run for reelection? Their inaction clearly tells America that the current vice president, Kamala Harris, cannot be allowed in the White House. She is simply too unpredictable and irascible for the bureaucracy to accept. In other words, she does not know what to do and is too stubborn to do what she's told. Her word salads are the product of an extremely low IQ, not physical deterioration.

So one plausible reason for Biden to continue to this point is to enable the party to solve the "Harris" dilemma at the Chicago convention, and then make a switch from Biden to the new veep after the Jan. 20, 2025, swearing-in ceremony. That assumes Mr. Biden has until January.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

U.S. elections always hinge upon pocketbook issues, but this time, given the dire condition of U.S. leadership, the American public needs to consider foreign policy, too.

The reelection of Joe Biden would provide Russia with a window of opportunity to finish off Ukraine. Timing is critical, as Biden has provided Ukraine with U.S. fighter jets that can do a hell of a lot of damage to Russia. China would be unrestrained when it comes to Taiwan. Iran wants to dominate the Middle East, and Biden has already blocked weapons to Saudi Arabia and to Israel and done as much as he could possibly do to finance the Iranian expansionist dream.

If U.S. voters think Biden deserves four more years, confidence in the viability of America as a partner or ally will be squandered. After Biden called for Israel to overthrow its elected leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, leaders everywhere asked themselves, "Who trusts this guy?" Foreign leaders graciously try to help Biden find the "X" and later get off the stage.

The world will wait before it reacts to the loss of U.S. leadership, but if Mr. Biden makes it through the election, every nation with a grudge, every nation that covets its neighborhood's territory, will be unrestrained by anything Jill Biden and the Obama team of bureaucrats can do to respond.

The domestic situation America faces is even worse.

Joe Biden may believe the economy is humming, but if you talk to the staff at the supermarket, or express dismay at the price of a nut, washer and bolt at the hardware store, the response is the same. Prices are out of control and people's credit is maxed. We are in serious financial difficulty. Faced with that reality, the "rule writers" at every federal agency are frantically advancing as many restraints upon life as possible just in case voters take away their Joe Biden.

Having just traveled the road to oblivion with a most precious family member, it is unfathomable that no one close to Joe Biden cares enough to take him home where he obviously loves to be, and spends time with him on the beach so he can be happy. As he attempts to do the impossible, to function as he once did, the frustration is clearly there in his short bursts of anger. Why is his family allowing partisan, power-hungry hacks to engage in such ugly elder abuse?

That question perhaps is a little naive considering the abuse just handed out to the previous president by these same people. There are a lot of people in power today that are not kind or tolerant or even mildly pleasant.

Across the board, from Ukraine and Israel, from Venezuela to Africa, other nations couldn't care less about us. At home, America policy serves those in charge at the government agencies, not those who labor in the farms and factories.

Americans once swaggered and boasted, "We're the best!" Now they cringe at pronouns. Folks, it is time for a good ass-kicking from Washington, D.C., to Sacramento, California. Let's retire the ruling class.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!