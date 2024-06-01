Revolutionary new drug for sleep apnea could put an end to CPAP machines

(NEW YORK POST) – A new drug could put an end to cumbersome CPAP machines, which are thought to be used by some 33 million Americans to manage their sleep apnea.

Roughly 39 million Americans, including President Biden, currently suffer from sleep apnea. The most common form of the disorder is obstructive sleep apnea. In OSA patients, the upper airway partly or completely closes during sleep, blocking the flow of air to the lungs and causing breathing to repeatedly start and stop.

In addition to risks like death, high blood pressure, stroke, heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and possibly cognitive decline and dementia, OSA contributes to a serious decline in sleep quality. The breathing condition is grossly underdiagnosed, with the Cleveland Clinic reporting that 85% to 90% of people with sleep apnea don’t know that they have it.

