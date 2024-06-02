A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education U.S.THE LEFT UNHINGED

Riley Gaines: Trans athletes make women's sports a civil rights issue

Underscores heightened urgency for female athletes

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 2, 2024 at 12:39pm

(NEW YORK POST) – It’s the preeminent civil rights issue of our day: the protection of girls in women’s sports. Last month’s stolen victory by a male runner in the girls’ 400-meter dash at the Washington state championships underscores a heightened sense of urgency for current and future generations of female athletes.

Lauren Matthew, West Valley School District’s top-seeded runner, is just the latest young woman to lose a title to a mediocre male claiming to be female. Naturally, the boy secured the championship by one second.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

It follows a similar victory over 100-meter gold medalist Aster Jones by a male runner in the girls’ 200-meter race in Oregon – another girl who, like Matthew, deserves to be recognized as the rightful champion in her state.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Riley Gaines: Trans athletes make women's sports a civil rights issue
Academic journal rejects author's article because he's white, male, pro-life
Former Obama strategist says Dems who want Biden to step aside should 'give up' on fantasy
Pro-life diaper company steps up for slain officer's family
1 million-member regional body leaves major denomination over gay marriage, clergy
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×