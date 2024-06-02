Riley Gaines: Trans athletes make women's sports a civil rights issue

(NEW YORK POST) – It’s the preeminent civil rights issue of our day: the protection of girls in women’s sports. Last month’s stolen victory by a male runner in the girls’ 400-meter dash at the Washington state championships underscores a heightened sense of urgency for current and future generations of female athletes.

Lauren Matthew, West Valley School District’s top-seeded runner, is just the latest young woman to lose a title to a mediocre male claiming to be female. Naturally, the boy secured the championship by one second.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

It follows a similar victory over 100-meter gold medalist Aster Jones by a male runner in the girls’ 200-meter race in Oregon – another girl who, like Matthew, deserves to be recognized as the rightful champion in her state.

Read the full story ›