Russia and North Korea come to mutual defense agreement

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un have signed an agreement pledging they will come to each other’s aid if either is faced with "aggression" from any adversary.

While the details are not fully known, both leaders agreed that the pact is one of the strongest they have had since Putin's last visit to North Korea in 2000. The agreement emerged after one-on-one talks lasting approximately 90 minutes.

According to a report from Russian news agency Sputnik, Putin said, "A new fundamental document was prepared today, something that will form the basis of the long-term relationship between Moscow and Pyongyang."

White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby said the Biden administration was "not concerned about the trip. What we are concerned about is the deepening relationship between the two countries."



Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

U.S. officials further noted that North Korea may be supplying the Russian military with ballistic missiles and other munitions to use in the war against Ukraine, in exchange for economic assistance and technology transfers.

Is this alliance bad news for America? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Putin received a red-carpet welcome and both leaders were seen riding in a luxury limousine together.

North Korea previously had a treaty with the former Soviet Union in 1961. That alliance, according to the treaty document, was "based on the principle of socialist internationalism" and to "promote the maintenance and strengthening of peace and security in the Far East and throughout the world in accordance with the purposes and principles of the United Nations."

However, Eurasia Group founder and President Ian Bremmer told Fox Business that Russia’s new agreement with North Korea should be concerning for everyone.

"The Russians cannot get military equipment directly from countries that are concerned about facing American, European, Japanese and South Korea sanctions, so that doesn't leave many countries out there willing and capable to help Russia with their war effort," Bremmer said. He added that Russia has thus been forced to partner with countries that are considered "rogue," like Iran and North Korea, and that they have the economic means to get what they want.

"The fact that this country is now working so closely with a chaos actor like North Korea, that we have no influence over, we have very little intelligence about, we have no engagement with, should be a serious concern for pretty much everyone out there," Bremmer said.

Putin has reportedly now flown to Vietnam to reinforce long-standing military ties between the two countries.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!