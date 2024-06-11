Putin adviser calls for nuclear escalation, cites rain of fire on Sodom, Gomorrah

A key Russian expert and adviser to President Vladimir Putin is calling for a "nuclear escalation," citing the biblical documentation about how God rained fire on Sodom and Gomorrah.

The startling demand for massive destruction is coming from Sergey Karaganov, a Russian political scientist who heads that nation's Foreign and Defense Policy security institution.

He's also dean of the Faculty of World Economy and International Affairs and the High School of Economics in Moscow.

He is considered a close ally of Putin.

At a security forum, he insisted, "We understand very well that moving up the ladder of nuclear escalation can save many lives because it can bring our adversaries to their senses. Perhaps it's too early to resort to nuclear escalation, but we need to move in this direction."

He said the move is needed "to cool down our adversaries."

In a video posted by Russian Media Monitor, he said, "They've lost their minds, especially the Europeans. For the third time in the last 100 years, they are crawling into war. The Americans are a lot more cautious. They've trained Ukrainians and are pushing them forward. But Europeans are crawling into war."

Then he brought God into his argument for cataclysm.

"If we don’t climb up the ladder of escalation, more decisively, won't we anger even God Almighty?" he said.

"In the past, God Almighty has shown us the way, when he destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah by raining fire upon them for their disobedience and depravity."

He said it was a lesson humanity learned.

"After that humanity remembered it for many years and behaved cautiously.

"Now humanity has forgotten Sodom and Gomorrah, so maybe we should remember that rain (of fire) and try once more to bring humanity to its senses."

