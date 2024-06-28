A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Russian satellite breaks up in space, forces ISS astronauts to shelter

Defunct equipment broke into more than 100 pieces of debris in orbit

Published June 28, 2024 at 4:34pm

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(YAHOO) – A defunct Russian satellite has broken up into more than 100 pieces of debris in orbit, forcing astronauts on the International Space Station to take shelter for about an hour and adding to the mass of space junk already in orbit, U.S. space agencies said.

There were no immediate details on what caused the break-up of the RESURS-P1 Russian Earth observation satellite, which Russia declared dead in 2022. U.S. Space Command, tracking the debris swarm, said there was no immediate threat to other satellites.

The event took place at around 10 a.m. Mountain Time (1600 GMT) on Wednesday, Space Command said. It occurred in an orbit near the space station, prompting U.S. astronauts on board to shelter in their spacecraft for roughly an hour, NASA's Space Station office said.

