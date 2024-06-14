A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
American Culture Wars Politics U.S. WorldINVASION USA

Sanctuary city mayor says migrant crisis 'unsustainable' as he kicks them out of shelters

Rips Trump Republicans 'more interested in obeying a convicted convict, a felon'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 14, 2024 at 3:02pm

S""

President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at the 450th mile of the new border wall Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, near the Texas Mexico border. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

By Jason Hopkins
Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson framed the current migrant housing situation as “unsustainable” while defending his office’s decision to evict migrants out of taxpayer-funded shelters.

Chicago began enforcing a 60-day limit for most adults in March, and approximately 121 people are set to be evicted by June 18,  WTTW, a local outlet, reported. The mayor claimed during a Wednesday press conference that Congress needs to help address the issue and pointed the finger at “Trump Republicans” for the city’s current migrant crisis.

“It is an unsustainable mission because we don’t have support from Congress,” Johnson said. “Congress, of course, refuses to respond to President Biden’s leadership and they refused to enact real substantive immigration reform policy, because that’s really what we need. But you have Trump Republicans that are more interested in obeying a convicted convict — a felon,” the mayor said.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Did cities declaring themselves 'sanctuary cities' bring this problem upon themselves?

The city has welcomed in more than 43,000 migrants since August 2022 and has so far spent around $150 million to feed and house them, according to the Chicago Tribune. Many of the noncitizens are from Venezuela and have largely been bussed into the city by GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as he has sought to relieve his own state from the immigration crisis.

A memo published by the city under former Mayor Rahm Emanuel states that  law enforcement are prohibited from working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and pledges city officials will never ask anyone about, or deny services because of, their immigration status.

City leaders in 2023 attempted to issue a referendum allowing voters to determine whether the city should keep its sanctuary city status, according to Fox32. However, Johnson and his allies in the city council used a procedural maneuver to block the referendum from moving forward, preventing residents from having a chance to vote on the measure.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







DOJ refuses to prosecute Biden's attorney general
Why women are obsessed with Hollywood hunks dubbed 'hot rodent men'
'They are vampires': New study suggests certain colors you wear could attract mosquitoes to bite
WATCH: Baseball fan who was tased after backflip on field has epic exchange with judge
College donors feel 'betrayed' they can't exclude white students from scholarships
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×