Sanctuary city quietly sending illegal immigrants to red state

The self-described sanctuary city of Denver, Colorado is quietly paying for illegal immigrants to travel to Utah, according to Republican Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox.

Without the approval or advance knowledge of local officials, Denver has been paying for migrants to relocate to other places, including Utah, where approximately 2,000 have been sent, 2KUTV News reported Thursday. Cox said Friday the practice is “unacceptable” and a result of the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

“We recently learned that the Democrat mayor of Denver has been sending illegal immigrants to Utah without proper notification or approval,” Republican Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox wrote Friday on X. “This is completely unacceptable and follows on the failed catch-and-release policy of the Biden administration.”

Cox wrote that Utah’s resources “are completely depleted.” His office told Fox 13 News they learned about the city sending migrants on May 13.

“All 50 states, including Utah, are now border states due to the failed immigration policies of President Biden and Congress,” Cox continued. “Once again we call on the Biden administration and Congress to solve this crisis.”

Denver city officials told Axios Friday the responsibility lies with Texas.

“The vast majority of newcomers arriving in Denver do so on buses chartered from Texas and had no intention of ever coming to Denver,” Jordan Fuja, spokesperson for Democratic Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, told Axios. “That’s why part of our operations include purchasing tickets for newcomers to get to their desired location.”

Government officials in Salt Lake City, Utah also were not made aware in advance of the migrants’ arrival, the city mayor’s office told 2KUTV News.

“I have, myself, communicated our displeasure,” Andrew Roberts, chief of staff for Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, told the outlet.

The Denver mayor and Utah governor’s offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

