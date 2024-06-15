A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Scandals U.S.INVASION USA

Sanctuary city quietly sending illegal immigrants to red state

Transfer happening approval or advance knowledge of local officials

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 15, 2024 at 4:42pm

Illegal immigrants arrive at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday.

Katelynn Richardson
Daily Caller News Foundation

The self-described sanctuary city of Denver, Colorado is quietly paying for illegal immigrants to travel to Utah, according to Republican Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox.

Without the approval or advance knowledge of local officials, Denver has been paying for migrants to relocate to other places, including Utah, where approximately 2,000 have been sent, 2KUTV News reported Thursday. Cox said Friday the practice is “unacceptable” and a result of the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“We recently learned that the Democrat mayor of Denver has been sending illegal immigrants to Utah without proper notification or approval,” Republican Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox wrote Friday on X. “This is completely unacceptable and follows on the failed catch-and-release policy of the Biden administration.”

Are sanctuary cities coming to regret their status?

Cox wrote that Utah’s resources “are completely depleted.” His office told Fox 13 News they learned about the city sending migrants on May 13.


“All 50 states, including Utah, are now border states due to the failed immigration policies of President Biden and Congress,” Cox continued. “Once again we call on the Biden administration and Congress to solve this crisis.”

Denver city officials told Axios Friday the responsibility lies with Texas.

“The vast majority of newcomers arriving in Denver do so on buses chartered from Texas and had no intention of ever coming to Denver,” Jordan Fuja, spokesperson for Democratic Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, told Axios. “That’s why part of our operations include purchasing tickets for newcomers to get to their desired location.”

Government officials in Salt Lake City, Utah also were not made aware in advance of the migrants’ arrival, the city mayor’s office told 2KUTV News.

“I have, myself, communicated our displeasure,” Andrew Roberts, chief of staff for Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, told the outlet.

The Denver mayor and Utah governor’s offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Sanctuary city quietly sending illegal immigrants to red state
Idea: Matching up veterans with marine conservation needs
Biden's EV tax credit blasted as a 'climate lemon'
Why American needs a Sputnik response – before the next Sputnik moment
Carville, Cuomo call Kamala Harris Biden's 'Achilles' heel'
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×