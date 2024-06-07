School district apologizes for 'exclusionary language' to promote event for non-white students

(FOX NEWS) – A New York State school district apologized for using "exclusionary language" to promote an event for "students of color" after an anti-affirmative action group accused the educators of segregating students.

The Ithaca City School District (ICSD) promoted a Students of Color Summit 2024 on Ithaca High School’s campus that said the event was for "Students of Color in grades 6-12." The Equal Protection Project (EPP), a nonprofit that opposes racial discrimination in any form, caught wind of this and sent a scathing letter to Superintendent Dr. Luvelle Brown and Board of Education President Dr. Sean Eversley Bradwell.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The letter, which has been obtained by Fox News Digital, featured an image of a poster used to promote the ICSD event which noted "students of color" were invited. The letter suggested that school board officials preserve records related to the event because a FOIL request would be served, and claimed an email was circulated by staffers stating that the event was "for students of color to interact with each other" and that "allies" are not invited.

Read the full story ›