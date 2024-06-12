School shooter wanted mass murder to give her 'eternal gender transition'

A Tennessee publication has obtained photographic images of some of the writings of Audrey Hale, who killed three children and three adults in a mass shooting at a Christian school in Nashville, and they reveal a woman hoping her mass murder would give her an eternal gender transition so her "male body" would get the "erotic affection of brown-skinned females in heaven."

The information about Hale was obtained by the Tennessee Star, which now is facing a judge's grilling over how the information was obtained.

Authorities, using the court system, have suppressed the details revealed in Hale's own journals and manifestos since the shooting, purportedly because of an ongoing investigation, which isn't identified.

Reports, however, suggest that that may be over her alleged revelation to counselors she wanted to do mass murder, and their failure to alert authorities.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

While the Star has documented Hale's agenda in multiple reports, it is the Washington Stand that assembled the details online.

Will the national mainstream media do its best to suppress these revelations about Audrey Hale? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The handwritten pages from Hale "deeply reflect transgender ideology and critical race theory," and reveal she hated her father, had fantasized school shootings for years, and referred to Jesus with a curse word, the report explains.

Legacy reporting appears to have given Hale part of her wish for after death, as online report now routinely refers to Hale as "he."

It was on March 27, 2023, when Hale shot her way into The Covenant School, an elementary run by the Presbyterian Church in America. The 28-year-old killed three nine-year-old students and three adults, a custodian, the school chief and a substitute teacher.

She fired some 150 shots, including those fired point-blank after her victims already were down, and subsequent shots at police officers, who killed her when they returned her fire.

The report explained she left behind more than 20 journals outlining her troubles, her intentions and "layers of motives including frustrated lesbian affairs, lifelong psychological problems, pharmaceutical side effects, an irrational hatred of her father, and the profound influence of cultural and political tropes associated with critical theory," the report said.

Among the revelations were that she idolized a former classmate, a girl who died in a car accident, expressed frustration over unrequited same-sex attractions and how, in her mind, gender transition was easy with few drawbacks.

A former teacher who taught Hale at the Nossi College of Art & Design told The New York Times Hale's public persona as a "boy" began after she broke up with a girlfriend.

Hale's father, Ronald Hale, told investigators his daughter didn't know what was involved in gender change, which scientifically is impossible as being male or female is embedded down to the DNA level.

"She figured she could, like, go to the hospital and just get it done. … She thought she could have an operation," he told investigators.

Hale titled one three-page entry, "My Imaginary Penis," and reveals the depth of her plunge into the gender ideology falsehoods.

She adopted "Aiden" as a name.

"The writings show her social, and possibly medical, transition did not improve her mental health. After changing her gender identity, Hale deems herself 'the most unhappy boy alive.' She writes that most women are attracted to men — and her self-identity did not change their attraction," the report said.

Hale wrote, "I will be of no use of love for any girl if I don’t have what they need: boy’s body / male gender."

She continued, "[M]y body doesn’t make me a female. I wish death on myself cause of the pure hatred of my female gender."

She also revealed her apparent adoption of the diversity and equity ideology being pushed across America these days.

Just weeks before her attack she wrote, "I am nothing. Brown love is the most beautiful kind."

Conservative activist Steven Crowder previously obtained a sampling of her writings and rage, in which Hale blasts her former Covenant classmates. "Wanna kill all you little crackers!!! Bunch of little fa***ts w/ your white privileges."

Her total despair sometimes took over, when she wrote, "Nothing on earth can save me… never ending pain. Religion won’t save. … Everything hurts."

She fantasized about her own death: "The [cocoon] of my old self will die when I leave my body behind and the boy in me will be free; in the butterfly transformation; the real me. … If God won’t give me a boy body in heaven, then Jesus is a f*****."

She talks about wanting to kill her father and, the documents reveal, gave her toys and stuffed animals an affection that otherwise might have gone to her family.

Hale identified as transgender at the time of the murders, having left a letter for her parents, "I'm sorry, but it is my time to go … I love you, Aiden."

Her writings reveal she had "planned to die" for years, meticulously making her arrangements.

And she hints at what may yet be under investigation: "Don’t know how I was able to get this far, but here I am. … There were several times I could have been caught, especially back in the summer of 2021."

She had been treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for 22 years, and records from that facility are being reviewed. She had been prescribed Buspirone, Lexapro (or Escitalopram), and Hydroxyzine, the report in the Star said.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!