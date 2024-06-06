A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education WorldBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

School to use remote tracking wristbands on children

Goal is to prevent kids leaving sanctioned locations without prior authorization

By Around the Web
Published June 6, 2024 at 1:35pm

(MODERNITY) – A school in Switzerland has controversially announced it will trial tracking wristbands on children to keep tabs on their location.

As highlighted by Remix News, Swiss outlet Neue Zürcher Zeitung reports that the Letten after-school care centre in Birmensdorf will require kids to wear the Bluetooth tech at all times during care hours unless parents specifically opt out.

The wristbands will track the wearers, with staff being alerted should a pupil wander outside the sanctioned location without prior authorization. The justification given for the tracking is that the number of children in the facility is always changing and that it is necessary to provide “high quality care.”

Read the full story ›

×