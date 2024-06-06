School to use remote tracking wristbands on children

(MODERNITY) – A school in Switzerland has controversially announced it will trial tracking wristbands on children to keep tabs on their location.

As highlighted by Remix News, Swiss outlet Neue Zürcher Zeitung reports that the Letten after-school care centre in Birmensdorf will require kids to wear the Bluetooth tech at all times during care hours unless parents specifically opt out.

The wristbands will track the wearers, with staff being alerted should a pupil wander outside the sanctioned location without prior authorization. The justification given for the tracking is that the number of children in the facility is always changing and that it is necessary to provide “high quality care.”

