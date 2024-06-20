A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Scientist warns daily use of popular mouthwash may increase risk of 2 deadly cancers

Both bacteria have previously been linked to oesophageal and bowel cancer

Published June 20, 2024 at 3:04pm

(THE SUN) – A scientist has warned Listerine may increase the risk of two deadly cancers and that people should not be using it every day. Daily gargling of the Cool Mint flavour was found to increase the level of two bacteria in the mouth in a recent study.

Both bacteria have previously been linked to oesophageal and bowel cancer. It is believed that the alcohol in the mouthwash interferes with the normal level of bacteria in the mouth.

After three months of Listerine use, two species of bacteria – Fusobacterium nucleatum and Streptococcus anginosus – were found to be at much higher levels.

