Scientists reveal 3 secrets to reaching 100 that work at any age

Simple lifestyle choices

Published June 21, 2024 at 1:35pm

(STUDY FINDS) – Even in your 80s, it’s not too late to adopt healthy habits that could help you live to 100 and beyond. That’s the encouraging message from a groundbreaking new international study, which found that older adults who maintained healthier lifestyles had significantly better odds of becoming centenarians.

The research, published in JAMA Network Open, suggests that simple lifestyle choices like not smoking, exercising regularly, and eating a diverse diet can boost your odds of reaching the century mark – even if you make all of these changes in your later years. It’s a hopeful finding that challenges assumptions about the impact of lifestyle changes for the very old.

“Adhering to a healthy lifestyle appears to be important even at late ages, suggesting that constructing strategic plans to improve lifestyle behaviors among all older adults may play a key role in promoting healthy aging and longevity,” the study authors write in their report.

