Senator demands to know why Biden has 'campaign signs' at tax-funded projects

Joe Biden is being accused of using federal money to promote his 2024 re-election campaign with "campaign signs" at various tax-funded projects.

The guidelines from the federal government for signs push the narrative "Project funded by President Joe Biden's … [law]."

In fact, while taxes paid by Joe Biden may be an infinitesimally small part of those payments, they actually are funded by taxpayers at large – everyone paying taxes.

Yet the "Guidelines" for the project signs suggest it is thanks to Biden.



Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The Washington Examiner notes Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, is demanding an explanation.

Is Biden claiming credit for taxpayer-funded projects? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The report said, "In a letter sent Thursday to Shalanda Young, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, Ernst said she was surprised to learn that the Biden administration has been 'strongly encouraging' federal agencies to post signs alongside projects 'declaring they were funded, not by taxpayers, but President Joe Biden.'"

"Political campaign signs are not infrastructure," Ernst said. "President Biden is clearly using the 'Bipartisan Infrastructure Law' as a piggy bank to pay for partisan pork projects to aid his re-election while real infrastructure, like roads and bridges, are crumbling before our eyes."

"Who would have ever guessed the meaning [of infrastructure] would be stretched so far as to include public financing for the president’s own campaign infrastructure?" Ernst scolded in the letter.

"Yet, at the White House’s direction, the Department of Transportation, Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and other agencies are treating taxpayer money like campaign donations, purchasing and placing thousands of campaign signs along roadsides and other public works sites."

Ernst told Young she wants details about the number of Biden "campaign" signs bought by taxpayers, the cost to design, produce and install them, and a determination whether they actually are part of a scheme to use government money for political purposes.

It's not the only fight that has erupted over the apparent use of tax resources to aid Biden's political campaign. Ernst was joined by Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, earlier in demanding answers from the Small Business Administration about its "aggressive voter registration initiative" in Michigan, where Biden's support is falling.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!