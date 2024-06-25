A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Seriously? 'Desperate Housewives' actress says Hollywood not 'liberal,' inclusive enough

Claims women and people of color don't get same opportunities in film industry

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 25, 2024 at 6:50pm

(FOX NEWS) -- Eva Longoria called Hollywood out this week for not being "progressive" towards women and people of color.

"You know, people think Hollywood is a liberal, progressive industry, but it’s not," the 49-year-old "Desperate Housewives" alum told Grazia magazine in a piece published on Monday. "It would be great to have gender equity in all positions, we just don’t. We have fewer female directors and fewer Latinos in front of the camera than we did a couple of years ago. So, we’re actually going in the wrong direction, even though the perception is that we’re doing so great."

Since "Desperate Housewives" ended in 2012, Longoria has mainly been behind the camera as a producer, and she made her feature directorial debut last year with "Flamin’ Hot."

Read the full story ›

